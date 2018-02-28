Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Wood to provide technical assistance for UK HPR1000 reactor project

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2018

Wood has been awarded a contract to provide technical assistance for the UK HPR1000 nuclear reactor planned to be built at Bradwell B in Essex, UK.

The framework agreement will support General Nuclear System (GNS), a joint venture between China General Nuclear Power (CGN) and EDF Energy, as it seeks preliminary regulatory assessment of the UKHPR1000 reactor project.

The project is currently under phase two of the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) being carried out by the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency.

The evaluation will see regulators reviewing the safety, security, and environmental aspects of the reactor design before site-specific proposals are brought forward.

Phase I of the GDA was concluded in November 2017 after the UK regulators found that the information submitted by GNS was sufficient to take the assessment to the next level.

The ongoing GDA is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Wood Specialist Technical Solutions business CEO Bob MacDonald said:  “This agreement advances our strategy to secure a key position in every UK nuclear new build. It also cements our role as a key partner in delivering the GDA for the UK HPR1000 reactor.

“Our role is to ensure that the developers have the right support to fully address the safety and environmental requirements of UK nuclear regulation, which is among the most stringent in the world. CGN brings valuable experience of China’s new build program, which is the largest in the world.

“We are proud to be working on this project, which is breaking new ground for international co-operation in the nuclear industry.”

The HPR1000 technology is already being constructed by CGN at the Fangchenggang nuclear power station in the Guangxi region of China.

The UK version of the HPR1000 is being planned to be built at Bradwell B. Upon completion, the Bradwell B nuclear power station will have 1180MW reactor unit.

