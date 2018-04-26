Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Wood secures technical assistance contract for UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Published 26 April 2018

Wood has secured a contract to provide the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) with specialist technical assistance.

Effective immediately, appointment to the new multi-supplier framework will see Wood’s independent nuclear assurance (INA) team providing support for the NDA’s work on site decommissioning and remediation, integrated waste management, spent fuels and nuclear materials.

The contract is for two years with potential for a two-year extension and covers independent peer-review of technical documents, plans, programmes of work and projects; assistance with technology management; and various technical and strategic assessments.

Wood Specialist Technical Solutions CEO Bob MacDonald said: “We look forward to working with the NDA through this new framework, which covers services that we have been providing to other customers, including the UK Ministry of Defence, for more than 50 years.

“We employ more than 100 scientists and engineers on similar, vital INA work to underpin nuclear safety for the Royal Navy’s submarine service, including recognised experts working on technology developments in nuclear fuel and clad, nuclear materials and chemistry, reactor physics, shielding and criticality, non-destructive examination techniques and advanced structural integrity assessment methods.”

Wood’s work for the NDA also includes:

Consultancy and technical advice for Radioactive Waste Management Ltd, an NDA company, on the UK’s plans for a geological disposal facility;

Two framework contracts under the NDA’s Direct Research Portfolio, covering integrated waste management and site remediation; and spent fuel and nuclear materials;

Research, partly funded by the NDA, into an innovative demonstrator system for cleaning and dismantling highly radioactive rooms or ‘cells’ at Sellafield in Cumbria, UK, Europe’s most complex nuclear site.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.