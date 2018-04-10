Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Vistra Energy completes $1.7bn acquisition of Dynegy

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 April 2018

Vistra Energy has completed its all-stock acquisition worth about $1.74bn of Texas-based energy company Dynegy.

The closing of the merger deal was done after approval from stockholders of both the companies in March followed by receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

It was in last October that the merger was proposed by Vistra Energy, the parent company of Texas-based retail electricity provider TXU Energy and electric utility Luminant.

Vistra Energy will be the name of the new combined company, which will be based in Irving, Texas.

While Vistra Energy will have a stake of around 79% in the combined company, Dynegy shareholders will hold the remaining stake of 21%.

Vistra Energy president and CEO Curt Morgan said: “With this combination completed, Vistra Energy is now positioned to be the leading integrated power company in the United States.

"We further believe our low-cost structure, diversified business operations, and strong balance sheet create the platform to produce significant shareholder value, as demonstrated by our stated expectation to exceed our previously communicated merger-related synergy and operational improvement targets.”

The enlarged Vistra Energy currently has around 6,000 employees in 12 US states. It serves nearly 2.7 million residential customers across five top retail states along with 240,000 commercial and industrial retail customers.

Vistra Energy now has about 40GW of installed generation capacity, comprising over 60% natural gas-fired plants apart from nuclear, coal-fired and other type of power plants. Of these, 84% are located within the ERCOT, PJM, and ISO-NE competitive power markets.

The new combined entity is estimated to have more than $10bn of combined market capitalization and a combined enterprise value more than $20bn.

The company said that the combination of Dynegy's generation capacity and existing retail footprint with Vistra Energy's integrated ERCOT model positions the merged entity ompany as a major integrated retail and generation platform throughout key competitive power markets in the US.

Image: The enlarged Vistra Energy now owns about 40,000MW of installed generation capacity. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.