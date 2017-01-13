Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Areva to supply refueling equipment upgrades to TVA Reactors in US

Published 13 January 2017

Areva NP has signed a multimillion-dollar agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to provide fleet-wide refuel equipment upgrades in the US.

Under this contract, AREVA NP will upgrade existing refueling platforms, manipulator cranes, fuel transfer systems and used fuel bridge components. This modern equipment will help operators increase efficiency, strengthen performance and reduce time when receiving, moving and storing nuclear fuel.

AREVA NP will complete this work at Sequoyah Units 1 and 2, Watts Bar Unit 1 and Browns Ferry Units 1, 2 and 3, representing three pressurized water reactors and three boiling water reactors.

“The advanced technology in AREVA’s Stearns Roger Services’ refuel equipment provides significant benefits for fuel movement and predictable outage performance,” said Nicolas Maes, Vice President of Installed Base Business Unit at AREVA NP. “This fully digital upgrade of fuel control systems is particularly important as operators enhance their facilities to continue providing reliable and cost-effective electricity.”

Within AREVA’s Outage Services organization, Stearns Roger Services provides and services fuel handling equipment. The company’s digital upgrade systems use a modern design, intuitive human-machine interface and advanced diagnostics and reporting to increase operational efficiency and outage performance. As part of AREVA’s “Value Alliance” program, this solution is designed to provide direct economic benefit to utility customers worldwide.



Source: Company Press Release

