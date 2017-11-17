Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

UK regulators begin second design assessment phase for new nuclear reactor

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 November 2017

The UK Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and the Environment Agency have jointly started the second phase of the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) for the new nuclear reactor for the UK.

As part of the second assessment phase, the joint regulators will review the safety, security and environmental aspects of the UK HPR1000 technology.

ONR deputy chief inspector Mike Finnerty said GDA ensures that the reactor design meets the robust safety and security standards to make it suitable for use in the UK.

The reactor's latest assessment follows preparatory work by General Nuclear System (GNS), which is a joint venture between CGN and EDF, and the regulators.

Environment Agency Nuclear Regulation group manager Steve Hardy said: “We’ll identify any issues or concerns we have with the UK HPR1000 and work with GNS, China General Nuclear (CGN)/EDF’s company bringing this reactor to the UK, to make sure it understands our expectations and delivers a design that meets them.”

The nuclear reactor is planned to be built by Bradwell Power Generation Company, a joint subsidiary of CGN and EDF, at their site next to the existing Magnox site at Bradwell in Essex.

In October 2016, GNS submitted an application to Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to begin the GDA process for a UK version of the HPR1000 nuclear technology.

EDF said: “The reference plant for the design is CGN’s Fangchenggang Plant Unit 3 in China which is under construction and on schedule.”

Image: Illustration of the HPR1000 nuclear reactor design in the UK. Photo: © Crown copyright.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.