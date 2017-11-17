UK regulators begin second design assessment phase for new nuclear reactor

The UK Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and the Environment Agency have jointly started the second phase of the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) for the new nuclear reactor for the UK.

As part of the second assessment phase, the joint regulators will review the safety, security and environmental aspects of the UK HPR1000 technology.

ONR deputy chief inspector Mike Finnerty said GDA ensures that the reactor design meets the robust safety and security standards to make it suitable for use in the UK.

The reactor's latest assessment follows preparatory work by General Nuclear System (GNS), which is a joint venture between CGN and EDF, and the regulators.

Environment Agency Nuclear Regulation group manager Steve Hardy said: “We’ll identify any issues or concerns we have with the UK HPR1000 and work with GNS, China General Nuclear (CGN)/EDF’s company bringing this reactor to the UK, to make sure it understands our expectations and delivers a design that meets them.”

The nuclear reactor is planned to be built by Bradwell Power Generation Company, a joint subsidiary of CGN and EDF, at their site next to the existing Magnox site at Bradwell in Essex.

In October 2016, GNS submitted an application to Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to begin the GDA process for a UK version of the HPR1000 nuclear technology.

EDF said: “The reference plant for the design is CGN’s Fangchenggang Plant Unit 3 in China which is under construction and on schedule.”

Image: Illustration of the HPR1000 nuclear reactor design in the UK. Photo: © Crown copyright.