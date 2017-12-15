Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

UK regulators approve Hitachi-GE’s Advanced Boiling Water Reactor design

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 December 2017

The UK Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales have approved the Hitachi-GE's new nuclear reactor design.

The approval follows completion of the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) for UK Advanced Boiling Water Reactor (UK ABWR).

The regulators said that the new reactor design meets regulatory expectations on safety, security and environmental protection.

While the ONR has granted a Design Acceptance Confirmation (DAC) for the UK ABWR , the EA and NRW granted a Statement of Design Acceptability (SODA).

They said that the reactors are suitable for construction in the UK.

Horizon Nuclear Power will use two of these reactors for its proposed projects in Wylfa Newydd on Anglesey and Oldbury-on-Severn near Thornbury in South Gloucestershire.

The company said that the two projects will provide more than 5.4GW of clean, secure and affordable electricity, which is enough to power some 10 million homes.

Hitachi-GE president and representative director Tadashi Kume said: “Meeting the famously high standards of the UK regulators and completing GDA within our five year target further demonstrates the strength of this project, and capability of the team delivering it.

“Since 2012, we have been the subject of extensive assessment and scrutiny by the regulators. Throughout this process, their expertise and professionalism has been second to none.

“We now look forward to supporting Horizon’s ramp-up of site-specific licensing for Wylfa Newydd.”

Commenting on the approval, the Nuclear Industry Association CEO Tom Greatrex said: “With two thirds of UK power stations closing between 2010 and 2030, this is an important step in providing secure, reliable and low carbon nuclear power for the future, to homes, businesses and public services.”

Meanwhile, Horizon Nuclear Power submitted a nuclear site license application earlier this year with the ONR to build and construct a UK ABWR power station at Wylfa Newydd.

Image: Illustration of the UK Advanced Boiling Water Reactor. Photo: © Crown copyright.

