Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

UK announces £86m investment to boost nuclear fusion program

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 December 2017

The UK Government has announced £86m investment for the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to establish a center to support innovation and expertise in nuclear fusion technologies.

The funding will be used to build and operate a National Fusion Technology Platform (NaFTeP) at UKAEA’s Culham Centre for Fusion Energy in Oxfordshire.

Planned to be commissioned in 2020, the NaFTeP involves two new centers of excellence including Hydrogen-3 Advanced Technology (H3AT) and Fusion Technology Facilities (FTF).

The H3AT will be used for research on how to process and store tritium, which will be one of the fuels that will power commercial fusion reactors, while FTF will carry out thermal, mechanical, hydraulic and electromagnetic tests on prototype components under simulated conditions inside fusion reactors.

The new facilities will enable UKAEA to develop technology for first nuclear fusion power plants.

The new funding will also allow UK firms to compete for £1bn worth of contracts for fusion technologies, including for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), which is currently under contraction in France.

UK Universities, Science, Research and Innovation Minister of State Jo Johnson said: “Our new Industrial Strategy clearly detailed our ambition to build on the UK’s existing scientific strengths and ensure UK expertise remains at the forefront of pioneering research that has global impact.

“This new funding for nuclear fusion research will establish a unique set of research and innovation capabilities that will safeguard the exceptional work already taking place in Culham by scientists and engineers from across the world, and emphasises the UK’s commitment to international collaboration.”

The facilities are also expected to position industrial supply chain for next phase of ITER procurements in areas including the tritium plant, Hot Cell, measurement systems, assembly, maintenance and reactor materials.

UKAEA CEO Ian Chapman said: “The National Fusion Technology Platform will help British industry to maximize growth from opportunities provided by ITER.

“In the longer term it means the UK will be at the forefront of developing fusion and bringing cleaner energy to the world.”

Image: A Fusion Technology research at a lab. Photo: © Crown copyright.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.