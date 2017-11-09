Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

UK announces £84m funding support for robotics and smart energy innovation

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 November 2017

The UK government has committed £84m funding to support artificial intelligence and robotics technology research and the development of smart energy systems.

Through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, the government will also fund more than £68m for the development of robotics and artificial intelligence projects to improve safety in extreme environments such as in nuclear energy production processes and offshore wind installations.

Four new research hubs are being planned to be launched with almost £45m funding support from the government.

Managed by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the centers of excellence will be based at the University of Manchester, University of Birmingham, University of Surrey and Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

The research hubs will focus on developing robotic technology to allow safer working environments in space and deep mining as well as at the hazardous and harsh environments of nuclear energy and offshore wind.

A further £16m funding has been committed by the UK government for two new smart energy systems innovation competitions.

The competitions will be focused on supporting technologies that balance the demand on power grid between peak and lowest times to cut costs, and reduce emissions.

Additional investments include £4.3m for the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) to fund five research projects to develop sensors capable of working in the ocean’s extreme conditions as well as £3m for 17 studies which demonstrate the operations of artificial intelligence in extreme environments.

Natural Environment Research Council CEO Professor Duncan Wingham said: “These sensors will help us to better understand our oceans, helping us to manage them sustainably for the future.

“The projects will develop ambitious new technologies that work in hazardous and extreme environments, maintaining the UK’s world-class status in marine robotics.”

About £16.5m will be funded for a collaborative research and development competition, which will be run by Innovate UK.

Image: A nuclear power plant. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear
Power Distribution> Utilities Retail
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Retail
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.