Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

UAE completes construction of unit 1 at 5.6GW Barakah nuclear power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 March 2018

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has officially completed construction of the unit 1 of the $32bn Barakah nuclear power plant in Al Dhafra Region in UAE.

The 5.6GW nuclear power plant, which will feature four units with Advanced Power Reactor 1400 MW (APR-1400) nuclear reactor technology, will be the country’s first of its kind since 1985.

The reactors, each with 1,400MW capacity, are being developed by the South Korea's state utility Korea Electric Power (Kepco).

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the ceremony marking the completion of construction of the first unit at the Barakah nuclear plant.  

ENEC board of directors’ chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was quoted by Emirates news agency WAM as saying: "Nuclear energy will play a strategic role in the future of the Nation.

"With construction completion achieved, the UAE joins an elite group of countries that have managed to build such a complex and demanding facility to the highest standards of safety and quality.”

Planned to be completed by 2020, the Barakah power plant is expected to contribute up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs and save up to 21 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Nahyan added: “The U.A.E. Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program will play a strategic role in the growth of our nation by enhancing our energy security, diversifying our economy, and creating employment opportunities for our people.”

The unit 1 reactor will now complete operational readiness preparations to secure operating license approval from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

Additionally, the unit is undergoing a number of assessments by independent international nuclear energy experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).

Construction of the project’s units 2, 3 and 4 are 92%, 81%, and 66% complete respectively.

Commenting on the milestone, World Nuclear Association director general Agneta Rising said: “The UAE’s policy of reducing electricity generation from fossil fuels by developing a mix of clean energy technologies that includes a substantial contribution from nuclear energy is one that should be embraced worldwide, including in South Korea.

“Using nuclear energy will help ensure the swiftest and most cost-effective transition to a clean, secure and reliable energy future.”

Image: Barakah nuclear power plant in UAE. Photo: courtesy of L. Potterton/IAEA.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.