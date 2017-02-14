Turkish regulatory agency approves design parameters of Akkuyu NPP site

Rusatom Energy International subsidiary Akkuyu Nuclear JSC has secured approval from the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) for the design parameters of the nuclear power plant (NPP) site , which will be developed in Mersin Province.

Located in the south of the country, the implementation of the project will be carried by Akkuyu Nuclear JSC.

The parameters have been studied, validated and submitted to TAEK as site parameters report (SPR) of the Akkuyu NPP construction project.

To secure a construction license for Akkuyu NPP, the parameters must be approved for review of the company’s application documentation by TAEK’s departments.

The final version of the SPR includes 13 sections with around six thousand pages.

TAEK and Akkuyu Nuclear JSC specialists have been working together to verify the site parameters of the first Turkish nuclear power plant.

Information, including issues related to seismicity, hydrogeology, karst cavities and other natural phenomena in the area of the NPP in Mersin province, has been provided to the Turkish regulatory agency.

Bosphorus University, Middle East Technical University, Mediterranean University and Turkish engineering firms such as Envi Energy ve Chevre Yatyrymlary and Toker Sondag ve Inshaat Mukhendislik Mushavirlik have been involved in the process.

Akkuyu NPP’s construction project is being cleared based on the agreement on design and construction of the nuclear power plant in Turkey. The government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Turkey have signed on the project in May 2010.

TAEK transferred the licence on the site to Akkuyu Nuclear JSC in October 2011.