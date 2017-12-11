Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Toshiba set to complete payment for $19bn Vogtle nuclear expansion project in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 December 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) approved Georgia Power's new agreement with Toshiba to complete the $3.2bn payments for the $19bn Vogtle nuclear expansion project in Burke County, near Waynesboro, Georgia, US.

As per the deal, Toshiba agreed to complete remaining payment of $3.2bn in parent guarantees to Georgia Power and the co-owners including Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities, for the Vogtle expansion project by 15 December 2017.

Of the total parent guarantees, Georgia Power will receive about $1.4bn.

Georgia Power chairman, president and CEO Paul Bowers earlier said: "We remain committed to making the right decisions for our state's energy future and continue to believe that completing both Vogtle units represents the best economic choice for customers and preserves the benefits of carbon-free, baseload generation for Georgia electric customers."

Toshibais the parent company of Westinghouse Electric, which was the Vogtle expansion project contractor.

Westinghouse has stepped out of the project after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2017, following which Southern Nuclear took over the control of the Vogtle 3 and 4 site.

The Southern Company subsidiary Southern Nuclear currently operates the existing two units at the Vogtle nuclear plant.

Georgia Power said: “Today, after including anticipated customer benefits from federal production tax credits, interest savings from loan guarantees from the DOE and the fuel savings of nuclear energy, the projected peak rate impact to Georgia Power retail customers is approximately 10%, with 5% related to the project already in rates – well below original projections of approximately 12%.

Said to be the first new nuclear units to be built in the US in the last three decades, the Vogtle expansion project involves construction of 3 and 4 Westinghouse AP1000 (Advanced Passive) nuclear units.

Upon completion, the Vogtle project is expected to produce electricity required to power one million Georgia homes and businesses.

The Vogtle units 3 and 4, each with about 1,117MW capacity, are scheduled to be commissioned in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Image: The Vogtle nuclear power plant located in Georgia, US. Photo: courtesy of Charles C Watson Jr/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.