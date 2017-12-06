Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Toshiba set to complete $3.3bn payment for Vogtle nuclear expansion project in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 December 2017

Toshiba has agreed to speed up its $3.2bn payments to Georgia Power and the co-owners of Vogtle nuclear power plant located in Burke County, near Waynesboro, Georgia, US.

As part the deal, Toshiba, the parent company of the former chief contractor of the Vogtle nuclear expansion, has agreed to pay $3.2bn in ‘parent guarantees’ by 15 December 2017 to project partners including Oglethorpe Power, Georgia Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

Georgia Power said that the Toshiba’s payment will be used to continue construction of the unit 3 and 4 reactors at the Vogtle nuclear power plant.

The new agreement, however, will be binding once approved by the US Department of Energy and board members of the Toshiba.

Toshiba, the parent company of Westinghouse Electric, has already paid $455m to Vogtle plant owners. Of the total parent guarantees, Georgia Power will receive about $1.4bn.

Earlier, Toshiba agreed to make the payments through 2020. The move comes as Toshiba’s subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric, stepped out of the project after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2017.

Georgia Power chairman, president and CEO Paul Bowers said; "We are pleased to have reached this constructive agreement with Toshiba regarding the parent guarantees for the Vogtle project and every dollar will be used to benefit our customers.

"We remain committed to making the right decisions for our state's energy future and continue to believe that completing both Vogtle units represents the best economic choice for customers and preserves the benefits of carbon-free, baseload generation for Georgia electric customers."

Recently, the staff of the Georgia Public Service commission recommended the regulators to reject the Vogtle expansion project claiming that the project is too expensive.

Image: The unit 1 and 2 reactors of the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, US. Photo: courtesy of NRC/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.