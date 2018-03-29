Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Terrestrial Energy, Energy Northwest sign MOU for Idaho National Laboratory Project

Published 29 March 2018

Terrestrial Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Energy Northwest on the terms of the possible siting, construction and operation of an Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) power plant at one of its candidate sites, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in southeastern Idaho.

“The agreement between Terrestrial Energy and Energy Northwest is another positive step towards the deployment of the first IMSR power plant in the United States,” said Simon Irish, Chief Executive Officer of Terrestrial Energy USA.

"Energy Northwest’s considerable expertise in the region will contribute substantially to the commercial success of an IMSR power plant under consideration at the INL site. We are pleased to be moving forward with Energy Northwest and our assessment of INL as a potential site.”

“As a major producer of emission-free power, Energy Northwest is excited to examine how this innovative reactor can meet regional energy demand through efficient and clean energy generation,” said Mark Reddemann, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Northwest. “Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR has transformative potential in electric power and industrial heat markets.”

 

Source: Company Press Release

