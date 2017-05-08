SNC-Lavalin awarded nuclear maintenance contracts in South Korea and China

SNC-Lavalin announced that it has been awarded a fuel channel inspection (FCI) contract from Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company Ltd. (KHNP) and a fuel channel reconfiguration contract from China's Third Qinshan Nuclear Power Company (TQNPC).

SNC-Lavalin will conduct inspection of the fuel channels of KHNP's Wolsong units 1 and 3 this year and will also undertake the reconfiguration of the fuel channels of TQNPC's Qinshan units 1 and 2 this year and next year. As the original equipment manufacturer of CANDU nuclear technology, SNC-Lavalin is uniquely qualified to conduct these two key mandates.

Using a proprietary tooling system, designed by in-house experts and built specifically for this application, SNC-Lavalin will send field crews to the customer sites to conduct fuel channel inspections and perform any necessary maintenance required to reconfigure and redirect channel elongation.

"Winning these two contracts is further evidence of SNC-Lavalin's strong presence in the East Asian nuclear market," said Preston Swafford, Chief Nuclear Officer and Executive Vice-President, Nuclear. "We are pleased at the confidence our customers continue to show us in this increasingly competitive market."

Source: Company Press Release