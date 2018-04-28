Sergey Polgorodnik appointed director general of TENEX

By decision of JSC “Atomenergoprom” as the Sole Shareholder dated 28 April 2018, Sergey Polgorodnik is appointed Director General of TENEX.

Before his current position, he worked as First Deputy Director General for Commerce. Polgorodnik will enter the duties of TENEX’s Director General on 1 May 2018.

Sergey Polgorodnik was born in 1963. He graduated from Voroshilovgrad Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators, qualifying as a traffic control engineer; International University in Moscow and State University of Management, with degrees of Master of Business Administration.

In 1981 - 1992 Mr. Polgorodnik was at military service, starting from 1993 – worked in commercial companies. In 2006, he joined TENEX, taking positions of Advisor of Deputy Director General, Head of Enrichment Uranium Production Sales Directorate, Deputy Director General.

Polgorodnik holds Two Orders of the Red Star, Order for Service to the Motherland in the Armed Forces of the USSR 3rd Class, and a Medal for Combat Merit.

Source: Company Press Release