Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

TVA completes maintenance outage at Sequoyah nuclear unit 1 in US

Published 05 January 2017

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced the completion of scheduled refueling and maintenance outage of Unit 1 of Sequoyah Nuclear Plant in the US.

 Operators are returning the unit to its full capacity, generating enough power for 650,000 homes.

In addition to replacing 72 of the unit’s 193 fuel assemblies, detailed inspections of the reactor vessel were conducted to confirm all components continued to meet or exceed all design requirements and were fully able of performing their safety functions. Other major maintenance activities included replacing or refurbishing a number of motors, valves and other plant components, as well as several modifications for improving safety.

“The entire Sequoyah team, supported by more than 900 supplemental contract workers, completed approximately 11,000 activities,” said Greg Boerschig, Sequoyah site vice president. “Their hard work and dedication is much appreciated – especially during the recent holiday season – and will help ensure the Sequoyah plant can continue to reliably serve the people of the Valley.”

Sequoyah Unit 1 is one of seven operational TVA nuclear reactors across the Valley, supplying nearly one-third of all electricity used by more than 9 million people.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers CrazyLog - Power Plant Diagnostics and Predictive Solutions CrazyLog® develops and markets the innovative QuickBrain™, the predictive and diagnostic support software solution for Plant Life Cycle Management. It provides seamless integration, and an unparalleled level of technical support. Its clients range from a Monaco based Waste Management plant, to a Saudi Arabian Oil and Gas company. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.