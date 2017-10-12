Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Georgia Power places second steam generator placed for Vogtle Unit 3

Published 12 October 2017

Georgia Power reported that the second steam generator has been safely placed for Unit 3 at the Vogtle nuclear expansion located near Waynesboro, Georgia.

The 1.4 million-pound steam generator was lifted into the Unit 3 nuclear island on Tuesday and positioned adjacent to the unit's other steam generator, which was placed in August. With the completion of this week's lift, both steam generators are now in place for the new unit.

Steam generators, measuring nearly 80 feet long, are heat exchangers used to convert water into steam using the heat produced in a nuclear reactor core. Each new AP1000 unit at Plant Vogtle requires two steam generators, all of which are currently onsite. The steam generators for the new units were fabricated in South Korea and transported to the site via the Port of Savannah and then via rail.

Since Southern Nuclear, the Southern Company subsidiary which operates the existing units at Plant Vogtle, assumed control of the site from Westinghouse this summer, momentum has accelerated with a focus on increased productivity and safe, high-quality construction. Other major milestones achieved in recent weeks include a critical concrete 'super placement' for Unit 3 and the lift of the 237-ton CA03 module for Unit 4.  The 71-hour continuous concrete placement included 1,844 cubic yards of concrete – enough to create a sidewalk more than six miles long.  The Unit 4 CA03 module is a critical component and part of the In-Containment Refueling Water Storage Tank (IRWST). The IRWST is a 75,300 cubic foot tank that, once the units are operational, is filled with borated water and provides passive heatsink within containment and backup cooling for the reactor vessel.

More than 6,000 workers from across the country are on-site at Plant Vogtle today working to complete the nation's first new nuclear units in 30 years.



Source: Company Press Release

