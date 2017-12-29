Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

SCE&G asks regulators to withdraw operating licenses for VC Summer nuclear units

EBR Staff Writer Published 29 December 2017

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G) has filed a formal request with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to withdraw the combined operating licenses (COLs) for the unfinished two new nuclear reactors at the VC Summer Nuclear Station in South Carolina.

The request from the SCANA subsidiary follows NRC notification issued in July 2017 that SCE&G had ceased construction activities on the units 2 and 3 at the VCS nuclear site.

SCANA CFO Iris Griffin said: "This notification is consistent with our plans for abandonment and helps to ensure we qualify for a tax deduction in 2017 so that we can capture approximately $2bn for our customers to offset the costs of the new nuclear project.”

In the notification to the NRC, SCE&G states that it has decided to abandon its interests in the VCS Units 2 and 3.

SCE&G earlier said that it has decided to abandon construction plan after considering the additional expenditure it will have to bear to complete the units as well as the uncertainty over the project’s qualification for production tax credits.

The firm, however, is also offering its share in the project to its project partner Santee Cooper, for no consideration.

The company said: “If, prior to the NRC approval of this request to withdraw the COLs, Santee Cooper chooses to seek to become the sole licensee for the project, SCE&G will support an application to the NRC to transfer the licenses to Santee Cooper.”

In August, Santee Cooper also announced its decision to abandon the project to save $11.4bn for its customers. The firm had already spent close to $4.7bn for the construction and interest to date relating to its 45% ownership share.

Image: The V C Summer Nuclear Station Unit 1 in South Carolina. Photo: courtesy of DJSlawSlaw/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.