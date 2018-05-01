Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Russia’s first floating nuclear power plant starts sea voyage to load fuel

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 May 2018

Russia’s first floating nuclear power plant (FPU), Academik Lomonosov, has embarked on its first sea voyage to load its reactors with fuel.

The Academik Lomonosov floating nuclear power unit (FPU), which is owned by state-owned atomic energy corporation Rosatom, is also claimed to be the world’s first of its kind.

The floating power plant has set sail from the territory of Baltiyskiy Zavod in St. Petersburg, where it was constructed, to its base in Chukotka in the Far East.

Floating NPP Construction and Operation directorate deputy head Dmitriy Alekseenko said that the FPU will sail to Pevek (ChAO) in two stages. It will initially tow from St. Petersburg to Murmansk, and then from Murmansk to Pevek.

Alekseyenko said: “At the first stage, the FPU with no nuclear fuel on board will be towed from the territory of Baltiyskiy Zavod to the landing of Atomflot FSUE in Murmansk.

“Then, at the second stage (roughly in the summer of 2019) it will be sent from Murmansk to the seaport of Pevek, loaded with nuclear fuel and with the crew on board.”

Once the Akademik Lomonosov FPU reaches Murmansk, it will be loaded with fuel this autumn. The vessel will then set sail to Pevek where it will be connected to the coastal infrastructure.

Planned to be commissioned in 2019, the floating nuclear power plant will replace the Bilibino nuclear power plant and Chaunskaya Thermal power plant that are technologically outdated.

Featuring two KLT-40S reactor units, the floating nuclear plant will have capacity to generate up to 70MW of electric energy and 50 Gcal/hr of heat energy during its normal operation.

Designed for the operation at the areas of the Extreme North and the Russian Far East, the FPU is designed to provide electric energy for the remote industrial plants, port cities, as well as the offshore gas and oil platforms.

Image: The Academik Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant at a port. Photo: courtesy of The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.