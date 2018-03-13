Russia commissions unit 1 at Leningrad phase II nuclear power plant

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has announced the commissioning of unit 1 of the Leningrad II nuclear power plant.

Located on the southern shore of the Gulf of Finland, approximately 70km to the west of the Saint Petersburg city centre, the Leningrad nuclear power plant-2 (LNPP2) is being developed next to the existing Leningrad nuclear power plant (NPP) in the town of Sosnovy Bor in Leningrad Oblast, Russia.

The project is aimed at replacing the four existing RBMK-1000 (uranium-graphite pressure-tube thermal-neutron nuclear reactors), at the Leningrad NPP which are nearing their operational lifespan.

Leningrad NPP in the first plant in the country to use RBMK-100 reactors and the plant operates 4 units with 1,000MW of electric capacity each.

The Leningrad project is operated by Russia’s state-owned utility Rosenergoatom, a unit of Rosatom.

The new Unit 1, which is a Generation III+ reactor VVER-1200, has started delivering power to the United Energy System of Russia.

Rosatom said in a statement: “The main feature of the VVER-1200 design is a unique combination of active and passive safety systems which make the plant maximally robust to external and internal impacts.”

The reactor is designed to provide optimized fuel efficiency and operate at a capacity factor of 90%.

Leningrad Plant manager Vladimir Pereguda said: “Today, we once again have tested reliability and safety of process systems functioning at the start-up power unit. The operation has acknowledged being successful.

“There are no issues with equipment. Having released first kilowatts to the grid, we have completed the first power program and are ready to start the next phase that is the pilot commercial operation.”

The new Leningrad unit’s start-up operations began in December 2017, when the first fuel assemblies were loaded into the reactor core.

The unit 1 of Leningrad Phase II with a VVER-1200 reactor is the second of this type in the world, while the first reactor was commissioned at Novovoronezh NPP in 2016.

Image: The new Unit 1 at the Leningrad II NPP has started delivering power to the United Energy System of Russia. Photo: courtesy of The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM.