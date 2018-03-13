Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Russia commissions unit 1 at Leningrad phase II nuclear power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 March 2018

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has announced the commissioning of unit 1 of the Leningrad II nuclear power plant.

Located on the southern shore of the Gulf of Finland, approximately 70km to the west of the Saint Petersburg city centre, the Leningrad nuclear power plant-2 (LNPP2) is being developed next to the existing Leningrad nuclear power plant (NPP) in the town of Sosnovy Bor in Leningrad Oblast, Russia.

The project is aimed at replacing the four existing RBMK-1000 (uranium-graphite pressure-tube thermal-neutron nuclear reactors), at the Leningrad NPP which are nearing their operational lifespan.

Leningrad NPP in the first plant in the country to use RBMK-100 reactors and the plant operates 4 units with 1,000MW of electric capacity each. 

The Leningrad project is operated by Russia’s state-owned utility Rosenergoatom, a unit of Rosatom.

The new Unit 1, which is a Generation III+ reactor VVER-1200, has started delivering power to the United Energy System of Russia.

Rosatom said in a statement: “The main feature of the VVER-1200 design is a unique combination of active and passive safety systems which make the plant maximally robust to external and internal impacts.”

The reactor is designed to provide optimized fuel efficiency and operate at a capacity factor of 90%.

Leningrad Plant manager Vladimir Pereguda said: “Today, we once again have tested reliability and safety of process systems functioning at the start-up power unit. The operation has acknowledged being successful.

“There are no issues with equipment. Having released first kilowatts to the grid, we have completed the first power program and are ready to start the next phase that is the pilot commercial operation.”

The new Leningrad unit’s start-up operations began in December 2017, when the first fuel assemblies were loaded into the reactor core.

The unit 1 of Leningrad Phase II with a VVER-1200 reactor is the second of this type in the world, while the first reactor was commissioned at Novovoronezh NPP in 2016.

Image: The new Unit 1 at the Leningrad II NPP has started delivering power to the United Energy System of Russia. Photo: courtesy of The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.