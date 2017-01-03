Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Areva supplies I&C system for Russian nuclear power plant

Published 03 January 2017

Areva NP has supplied Rosatom with safety instrumentation and control (I&C) system for installation within unit 1 of the Novovoronezh-2 nuclear power plant, which was recently connected to the grid in Russia.

Areva NP supplied the digital reactor protection system based on the company’s proven I&C platform TELEPERM XS.

The system helps ensuring the safe condition of the reactor at any times by comprehensively monitoring all relevant data like temperature, pressure and radiation throughout the plant. In the case of unusual occurrences, the system brings the reactor automatically into safe shut-down mode.

“Rosatom has positive experience of cooperation with Areva in I&C development both for new construction and modernization of operating NPP units in Russia. By the order of the Russian I&C system integrator, Areva manufactured and supplied safety I&C equipment for Leningrad NPP-2 and Novovoronezh NPP-2, and I&C components for modernization of Kola NPP, Units 3 and 4. The long-term cooperation between Rosatom and Areva opens a prospect for successful implementation of the future international projects in the area of automation systems, promising that the know-how of our partners will be in high demand with our future Customers”, emphasized Kirill Komarov, First Deputy CEO for Corporate Development and International Business at ROSATOM.

“The project marks another highlight of the continuing collaboration with our Russian partners in the field of safety I&C solutions. It demonstrates our capability to support the Russian reactor designs with our TELEPERM XS technology, both for new build and modernization projects”, said Frédéric Lelièvre, Senior Vice President Sales Regional Platforms and I&C at Areva NP.

Over the last decades Areva NP has acquired extensive experience in implementing safety I&C systems in more than 80 plants in 16 countries. For the Russian new build program, Areva NP supplied the digital reactor protection system to new build reactors in Russia, China and Slovakia and completed several modernization projects in Russia, Hungary, Slovakia and Finland.



Source: Company Press Release

