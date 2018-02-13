Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Rusatom begins scheduled preventive mainteanance at Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran

Published 13 February 2018

Specialists from Rusatom Service have started the scheduled preventive maintenance (SPM) after the outage of the power unit at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.

This is the fourth SPM of the Unit performed in collaboration with the Russian specialists.

This is the first SPM performed by a direct contract between Nuclear Power Production & Development of Iran (NPPD) and Rusatom Service JSC. Rusatom Service JSC will conduct the repair of main equipment in reactor compartment: medium repair of the reactor with partial refueling; overhaul repair of two steam generators, pressurizer, hydraulic accumulator of ECCS and the repair of turbine generators with opening of three low-pressure cylinders. Additionally, the equipment of automated process control system will be repaired.

Rusatom Service JSC invites highly qualified personnel from more than thirty specialized companies to accomplish these works. More than two hundred professionals from Rosenergoatom Concern JSC, Atomenergoremont JSC, ATEX JSC, Power Machines PJSC and other Russian companies implement the SPM.

The commission, comprised of specialists from both Rusatom Service JSC and Bushehr NPP, worked during the preparation for the SPM. They carefully analyzed and planned works, especially those, which could directly affect the duration of the maintenance.

The head of technical maintenance and repair department of Rusatom Service JSC Sergei Sharabanov commented on the project: “The SPM was planned to last for 60 days. The preparation for the following SPM would start right after the completion of the current. He also stressed that only a careful planning and timely preparation for works allowed to maintain economic efficiency of the SPM. Sergei emphasized that all actions were taken in accordance with all NPP operation safety requirements.

The contract between NPPD and Rusatom Service JSC for SPM and provision of consulting and educational services to the personnel of the NPP was signed in October 2017. According to the contract, four SPMs will be performed within 4 years, from 2018 – 2021. Additionally, Rusatom Service JSC will provide consulting and technical support services along with training of the NPP personne.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.