Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Rosatom completes hot tests for unit 4 at Tianwan nuclear power plant in China

Published 11 May 2018

Rosatom has completed hot tests for the power unit 4 of Tianwan nuclear power plant (NPP) being constructed in China.

Power unit No. 4 of Tianwan NPP being constructed in China under the Russian VVER-1000 design is getting prepared to the nuclear fuel loading - at the beginning of May a necessary stage in the program of the power unit preparation to the first criticality - hot run of the reactor plant  was successfully completed. Therefore, the safe and efficient operability of the unit equipment and process systems was proved.

“We have entered the final straight in terms of the power unit preparation to the first criticality. Now, we’ll have to revise the main and auxiliary equipment of the power unit primary and secondary circuit, obtain permit of the Regulatory Authority for fuel loading”, - said Aleksey Bannik, the director for NPP projects in China of JSC ASE EC. The power start-up is scheduled for September 2018.

“In the period of the reactor plant hot tests - a technological process, the most important one at the stage of commissioning works - at the temperature of 260 degrees Celsius a whole complex of pre-startup tests was fulfilled: primary and secondary circuit overpressure protection systems, main circulation pumps on hot parameters of the reactor plant, auxiliary power supply systems were tested and checked”, - mentioned Valery Kedrov, deputy director of JSC ATOMPROEKT (part of ASE Group of companies).

 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.