Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Rosatom completes power startup of unit 3 of Tianwan nuclear power plant in China

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 January 2018

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has completed power start-up of third power unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) located in Lianyungang City, about 250km north of Shanghai.

Featuring Russian VVER-1000 design, the unit 3 reactor is being developed under the stage 2 Tianwan nuclear construction project, which was undertaken by Rosatom engineering division ASE Group.

The first phase of the nuclear project includes units 1 and 2, which entered service in 2007. The two units generate over 15 bln kW/hour of electric power.

After receiving an approval from the Chinese regulator, the reactor unit of unit 3 was turned on at 25% of its capacity.

ASE Group president Valery Limarenko said: “The third power unit’s start-up is being carried out five years after the start of construction.”

Rosatom corporate development and international business first deputy director general Kirill Komarov said: “Construction of the third and fourth power units of the Tianwan NPP are being implemented in record-breaking time and can be considered examples of excellent international cooperation in the energy field.”

The firm said that it will test the unit 3 reactor at a power level of 200MW following which, dynamic tests will be carried out at 50%, 75% and 100% of full capacity.

Additionally, demonstration testing will be conducted for 100 hours upon successful completion of initial testing at 100% thermal capacity, ensuring preliminary acceptance procedures.

Rosatom said: “Preliminary acceptance is the starting point of a two-year warranty period for the operation of the third power unit of China’s Tianwan NPP.”

Commercial operation of power unit 3 of Tianwan NPP is expected to commence in 2018. 

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.