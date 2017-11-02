Rosatom begins construction of 2100MW unit 2 Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran

Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have started construction of the 2100MW unit 2 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran.

As part of the contract signed in November 2014, the unit 2 is being built by contractor Atomstroyexport, a unit of Rosatom, near the operational Bushehr-1 nuclear plant.

Rosatom director general Alexei Likhachev said: “By date Bushehr-1 has already generated 25 billion kWh of electricity and this is a serious contribution to the economy of Iran which gives an opportunity to channel additional funds to development of both the social sphere and industry of the country.”

The Bushehr 2 NPP will feature VVER-1000 power units built with Generation III+ technology which comply with the most stringent post-Fukushima safety requirements.

Atomic Energy Commission of Iran head Ali Akbar Salehi said: “I hope that during 7 years we will witness the putting on line this unit and in 2.5 years we will see commissioning of Unit 3 of this NPP within Phase 2 of the plant.”

The project is expected to contribute to Iran’s plan to generate 20,000MW of nuclear-generated electricity.

While a pit for unit 3 is planned to be built in 2018, the first concrete is scheduled to be poured in unit 2 in 2019.

AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi said: “The first phase of Bushehr nuclear power plant is now operational and as a result, some 11 million barrels of crude oil is saved annually.

“The production of electricity by a 1,000MW plant will also help diminish up to seven million tons of gas emissions every year.”

Image: Officials from Rosatom and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Photo: courtesy of The State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.