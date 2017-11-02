Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Rosatom begins construction of 2100MW unit 2 Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 November 2017

Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have started construction of the 2100MW unit 2 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran.

As part of the contract signed in November 2014, the unit 2 is being built by contractor Atomstroyexport, a unit of Rosatom, near the operational Bushehr-1 nuclear plant.

Rosatom director general Alexei Likhachev said: “By date Bushehr-1 has already generated 25 billion kWh of electricity and this is a serious contribution to the economy of Iran which gives an opportunity to channel additional funds to development of both the social sphere and industry of the country.”

The Bushehr 2 NPP will feature VVER-1000 power units built with Generation III+ technology which comply with the most stringent post-Fukushima safety requirements.

Atomic Energy Commission of Iran head Ali Akbar Salehi said: “I hope that during 7 years we will witness the putting on line this unit and in 2.5 years we will see commissioning of Unit 3 of this NPP within Phase 2 of the plant.”

The project is expected to contribute to Iran’s plan to generate 20,000MW of nuclear-generated electricity.

While a pit for unit 3 is planned to be built in 2018, the first concrete is scheduled to be poured in unit 2 in 2019.

AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi said: “The first phase of Bushehr nuclear power plant is now operational and as a result, some 11 million barrels of crude oil is saved annually.

“The production of electricity by a 1,000MW plant will also help diminish up to seven million tons of gas emissions every year.”

Image: Officials from Rosatom and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Photo: courtesy of The State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

