Rosatom and Congo sign Memorandum of Cooperation for peaceful use of atomic energy

Rosatom and the Ministry of Scientific Research and Technological Innovations of the Republic of Congo signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy.

The document was signed by ROSATOM’s Deputy Director General for International Relations Nikolay Spassky, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Congo in the Russian Federation David Maduka.

The Memorandum is the first document in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy signed between the two countries. The document establishes a legal basis for the implementation of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the development of nuclear infrastructure in the Republic of Congo and the development of programs aimed at higher awareness of nuclear technologies and their applications, as well as the use of radioisotopes and radiation technologies in manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare the education and training of personnel. It is planned to start developing approaches to constructing such facilities as a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology with Russian-designed research reactor at its core on the territory of the Republic of Congo. It is planned to create joint expert working groups to start implementation of the above-mentioned areas.

Source: Company Press Release