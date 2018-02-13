Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Rosatom and Congo sign Memorandum of Cooperation for peaceful use of atomic energy

Published 13 February 2018

Rosatom and the Ministry of Scientific Research and Technological Innovations of the Republic of Congo signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy.

The document was signed by ROSATOM’s Deputy Director General for International Relations Nikolay Spassky, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Congo in the Russian Federation David Maduka.

The Memorandum is the first document in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy signed between the two countries. The document establishes a legal basis for the implementation of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the development of nuclear infrastructure in the Republic of Congo and the development of programs aimed at higher awareness of nuclear technologies and their applications, as well as the use of radioisotopes and radiation technologies in manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare the education and training of personnel. It is planned to start developing approaches to constructing such facilities as a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology with Russian-designed research reactor at its core on the territory of the Republic of Congo. It is planned to create joint expert working groups to start implementation of the above-mentioned areas.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence

ruwu® Mobile Fans Published by Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) Power Generation > Nuclear > White Papers





About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.