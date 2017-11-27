Rosatom and Brazilian companies sign MoU to cooperate in nuclear energy sector

Rosatom, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras (Eletrobras) and Eletrobras Termonuclear (Eletronuclear is an affiliate company of Eletrobras) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the field of nuclear power.

The document was signed by, ROSATOM’s First Deputy General for Corporate Development and International Business Kirill Komarov, Eletrobras President Wilson Ferreira Junior, and Eletronuclear acting president Leonam dos Santos Guimarães.

This MoU is aimed at promoting mutual cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy, including the potential construction of new nuclear power plant in the Federal Republic of Brazil and life-cycle support (including operation, maintenance and decommissioning); nuclear fuel management; life extension of existing nuclear power plants in the Federal Republic of Brazil; education and training of nuclear power personnel in the Federal Republic of Brazil; and enhancement of public awareness of the country’s nuclear power programme.

“Cooperation between Russia and Brazil has seen renewed life in recent years. We are implementing the projects in the framework of nuclear fuel cycle and nuclear medicine. The signing of this MoU marks a new phase in our partnership. Brazil has substantial experience in using nuclear technologies and big plans for the development of its national nuclear sector. Meanwhile Rosatom has unique expertise in NPP operation and holds leading positions in the construction of the safest and reference VVER-technology based NPPs. This MoU has set a foundation for bilateral cooperation between our countries,” – told Kirill Komarov.

The Russian-Brazilian joint working group will define the framework through which the above-mentioned programme will be implemented.

Source: Company Press Release