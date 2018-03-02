Rolls-Royce to supply heat exchangers for 3.2GW Hinkley Point C nuclear project in UK

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract by EDF Energy to provide heat exchangers for nuclear island systems at 3,260MWe Hinkley Point C nuclear power station being built in Somerset, UK.

Under the contract, Rolls-Royce will be responsible for the supply of heat exchangers, along with the primary, liquid and gaseous waste treatment systems and ultimate diesel generators.

A team of 80 engineers and supply chain specialists from Rolls-Royce are currently working on the projects at its bases in Barnwood, Derby and Warrington.

Rolls-Royce nuclear executive vice-president Chris Tierney said: “Our approach as a strategic partner allows us to use Rolls-Royce engineering expertise and supply chain integration experience to bring great value to large infrastructure projects like this and we’re delighted now to become fully involved in this strategically important new power station and to deliver our commitments.”

Said to be the first nuclear power plant to be built in the UK for decades, the £16bn ($27bn) Hinkley Point C project is expected to create 25,000 job and 1,000 apprenticeships during construction phase.

EDF Energy Hinkley Point C managing director Stuart Crooks said: “This major contract marks another significant step forward for the project which is bringing together companies and expertise from across the UK and beyond.

“We have already signed over £9.5 billion of contracts and today’s news is further evidence of the positive impact the project is having on British jobs, skills and industrial capacity.”

Upon commissioning scheduled in 2025, the nuclear project is expected to provide 7% of the nation’s electricity needs.

The nuclear plant, which will comprise two UK European Pressurised Water Reactors (EPRs), is expected to produce approximately 26TWh of low carbon electricity during its operational life of 60 years.

Financing for the project is being provided by EDF Group, AREVA, China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Image: The Hinkley Point C nuclear power station is planned to be built in Somerset, UK. Photo: courtesy of Rolls-Royce plc.