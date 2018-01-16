Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Rolls-Royce to provide nuclear digital analytics service for PSEG

Published 16 January 2018

Rolls-Royce has signed a four-year contract to provide US nuclear utility operator, PSEG, with digital analytics service to help drive greater plant efficiency.

The four-year contract  will see the deployment of Rolls-Royce’s T-104 service focus on efficiency savings and optimized maintenance activities at PSEG’s two nuclear power plants at Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Power Plants in New Jersey, USA. It follows a successful six-month pilot scheme which showed 40% of planned maintenance activities that were included in the trial, did not need to be conducted as regularly as currently scheduled. 

The T-104 service uses worldwide nuclear power plant operating data to provide best-in-class asset management services. This enables Rolls-Royce to convert that intelligence into valuable insights to help PSEG maximize plant availability and reliability by allowing them to focus on the right equipment, at the right time, with the necessary parts at hand.

Paul Tobin, Rolls-Royce, Executive Vice President – Nuclear, said: “Big Data analytics is a core competency at Rolls-Royce and the huge savings identified in the pilot period for PSEG show the true value that we can deliver for our customers.

“We developed this capability in our world-leading aerospace business, where customers benefit from our monitoring and mining of the enormous data volumes continuously generated by aircraft engines. This allows us to achieve reductions in operating costs while improving reliability.

“We’re now applying the same know-how, coupled with our worldwide nuclear operating data and expertise, to deliver high value solutions for the nuclear power generation industry.”

Paul Davison, PSEG Engineering Vice President, said: “This agreement represents a continuation of PSEG’s efforts to focus our resources on efficiently maintaining high levels of equipment reliability by performing the right work at the right time. We are looking to build on the success of our pilot with Rolls-Royce to make even further equipment reliability improvements.”

Rolls-Royce will have employees embedded with PSEG so that the two organizations can work closely together to use Rolls-Royce’s demand-driven forecasting data. This approach will reduce overall preventive maintenance, improve equipment reliability and provide a reduction in material consumption, leading to overall reduced costs for PSEG.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.