Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Reliance Infrastructure wins contract for Kudankulam nuclear power project

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 April 2018

Reliance Infrastructure has bagged a Rs10.81bn ($170m) EPC contract from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for units 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu, India.

Under the contract, Reliance Infrastructure will be responsible for providing the common services system, structure & components (SSC) package and allied civil works for the two nuclear units.

On an EPC basis, the company will offer design, engineering, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of SSC package and allied civil works.

Reliance Infrastructure said that the project is scheduled to be commissioned in 56 months and the contract was won by its EPC division after prevailing over other firms such as BHEL, L&T, BGR and Tata Projects.

Reliance Infrastructure EPC CEO Arun Gupta said: “This is an extremely prestigious and important project for us. It will give us an opportunity to showcase our expertise in design, construction and project management of power projects.

“We are confident of delivering the project on time and with international quality standards.”

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is being built in Koodankulam in the Tirunelveli district. It will feature a total of six units, having a combined capacity of 6GW.

Units 1 and 2 of the Kudankulam nuclear plant, each with a power generation capacity of 1,000MW, had previously entered into commercial operations. While the first unit was commissioned in October 2013, the second unit began operations in October 2016.

In March 2015, India had inked an agreement worth Rs330bn ($5.2bn) with Russia to develop the third and fourth 1000MW units, Press Trust of India reported.

The nuclear project features Voda Voda Energo Reactor (VVER) reactors, each with 1GW capacity.

Image: Construction work in progress at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in India. Photo: courtesy of Petr Pavlicek/IAEA/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.