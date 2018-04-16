Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

PSEG Nuclear begins refueling outage at 1.2GW Hope Creek power plant in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 April 2018

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Nuclear has started scheduled refueling and maintenance outage at its 1218MW Hope Creek Generating Station located in Salem County, New Jersey, US.

During the outage, employees are tasked to replace a quarter of the reactor's secure, onsite fuel and perform nearly 14,000 inspections, tests and maintenance activities.

Additionally, about $41m will be invested by PSEG Nuclear in capital equipment upgrades in order to improve reliability and ensure safe operations.

PSEG Nuclear president and chief nuclear officer Pete Sena said: "Concentrating on safe, event-free operations and our equipment reliability helped Hope Creek set these records and a new standard for excellence.

"This success is the direct result of our dedicated employees who work around the clock to keep the power flowing for New Jersey and the region."

The operation marks a new generation record for the Hope Creek as it has been operating continuously since reconnecting to the grid on 11 November 2016, following previous refueling outage, the firm said.

The plant has operated nonstop for 517 consecutive days, for the first time in its 32-year operating history. It has produced 10.6 million megawatt hours of electricity in 2017.

PSEG said: “To support the extensive list of work, approximately 1,000 contractors and craftspeople representing 10 different trade unions are working with PSEG employees during the outage.”

The Hope Creek is a single unit boiling water reactor deigned to provide electricity required to power one million homes. It is located alongside PSEG Nuclear's Salem Unit 1 & Unit 2 Generating Station.

The three plants, in total, supply 40% of New Jersey's energy needs and help in producing more than 90% of the carbon-free electricity in the state.

The firm said that the three power plants jointly make up the second largest commercial nuclear power generating facility in the country.

Image: The Hope Creek Nuclear Power Plant in New Jersey, US. Photo: courtesy of Nuclear Regulatory Commission/Wikipedia.

