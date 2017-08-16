OneAIM secures £160m contract to support reprocessing plants at Sellafield nuclear site

OneAIM, the joint venture between Amec Foster and Interserve, has secured a £160m framework contract to support reprocessing plants and facilities at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria, in the UK.

The four year contract covers engineering support services for asset care and maintenance at the site. The designing of OneAIM’s participation in the full project lifecycle is aimed at providing enhanced cost-efficiencies for Sellafield.

Sellafield is responsible for the reprocessing, decommissioning and nuclear waste management.

At Sellafield, Amec Foster Wheeler's existing work includes Lot 3 of the Decommissioning Delivery Partnership, which is a 10-year £125m framework to support accelerated clean-up at the site.

Amec's work at the field also involves membership of the Axiom alliance that offers design, engineering and safety case assessment services for projects and tasks supporting accelerated hazard reduction.

Besides, its existing work consists of delivery of the Box Encapsulation Plant, a £600m project to tackle one of the most hazardous legacy facilities at the site.

Amec Foster Wheeler Clean Energy president Clive White said: “Winning the Operations Site Works framework reflects our strategy to extend the range of services we provide to Sellafield Limited.

“We welcome the opportunity of taking a greater role in the full project lifecycle, focusing on delivering safe, efficient and predictable outcomes and supporting Sellafield Limited in its cost-efficiency objectives, while also having a positive social impact on communities, skills and growth in Cumbria.

“The combination of Amec Foster Wheeler and Interserve creates a highly capable vehicle that will work to bring international best practice and value-driven solutions to the Sellafield mission.”

Interserve infrastructure and industrial managing director Guy Bruce said: “Having worked in the nuclear sector for more than 65 years, we’re extremely well equipped to deal with the challenges that operating in such an environment presents.

“Our team of experts carry out their day-to-day responsibilities with the level of precision and care required at a reprocessing plant, using their skills and knowledge to manage customer projects in a safe and efficient way."