Nuclear News

NuScale’s Small Modular Reactor completes US NRC phase 1 review

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 May 2018

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has completed first and most intensive review of design certification application (DCA) for NuScale Power’s proposed small modular reactor (SMR).

NuScale said that its DCA application for SMR is the first of its kind to ever undergo US NRC review.

The completion of latest review makes a step ahead in bringing the country’s first SMR to the market, the firm noted.

NuScale plans to build the first commercial 12-module NuScale power plant on the site of the Idaho National Laboratory.

The power plant, which is expected to have 600MW capacity, will be run by an nuclear operator Energy Northwest and will be owned by the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS).

NuScale Power chairman and CEO John Hopkins said: “We are thankful for the rigorous review of our revolutionary nuclear design and greatly appreciate the government recognizing the importance of furthering NuScale’s advancement.

“Our technology means significant economic and job benefits for the country and it’s positioned to revitalize the domestic nuclear industry by virtue of NuScale’s affordable, flexible, and safe solution to providing zero-carbon energy.”

NuScale’s SMR is said to be safer, smaller, scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology.

The technology features a NuScale Power Module, an integral reactor vessel surrounded by high pressure steel containment. The containment can generate 50MW of electricity when coupled to its factory fabricated power generation equipment.

The proposed NuScale power plant will hold up to 12 of these modules.

The US NRC is expected to provide final report approving the design by September 2020.

In a bid to continue support, the US Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy has approved $40m in cost-sharing financial assistance to NuScale under its “U.S. Industry Opportunities for Advanced Nuclear Technology Development” funding opportunity.

The funding is provided to early-stage research and development as well as for industry’s acceleration of technologies to promote US energy security, electricity grid resiliency, national security, and clean baseload power.

