Register with EBR
Nuclear News

Indian Government approves plans to construct 10 nuclear reactors

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 May 2017

The Indian Government has given consent to construct 10 pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) in a bid to boost the domestic nuclear power program in the country.

The new nuclear power plants will hold total installed capacity of around 7000MW.  Currently, India has 22 operational plants, which hold nuclear power capacity of 6780MW.

With projects currently under construction, the country is expected to generate another 6700MW of nuclear power by 2021-22.

The new units are being developed under Make in India initiative to transform Indian nuclear power sector.

By offering manufacturing orders to domestic industry, the new project is expected to generate up to 33,400 jobs in direct and indirect employment.

The ten reactors are said to be part of India’s latest design of 700MW PHWR fleet with an advanced technology.

The new reactors are expected to be constructed at Mahi Banswara of Rajasthan, Chutka of Madhya Pradesh, Kaiga of Karnataka and Gorakhpur of Haryana.

According to Press Information Bureau (PIB), the 10 PHWR project will result in a significant augmentation of nuclear power generation capacity, and bring about substantial economies of scale and maximise cost and time efficiencies by adopting fleet mode for execution.

