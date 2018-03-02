India, Russia and Bangladesh sign MoU for 2.4GW Rooppur nuclear power project

India, Russia and Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the construction of the 2.4GW Rooppur nuclear power project in Bangladesh.

The MoU will lead to setting up of a framework for the interaction of the Russian contractor, Indian and Bangladeshi experts to carry out works related to the nuclear power project.

For a non-critical category of the project, Indian companies can be involved in construction and installation works, the supply of materials and equipment, according to the MoU.

Rosatom is constructing the nuclear power plant in Bangladesh on a turnkey basis. JSC Atomstroyexport, part of Rosatom’s engineering division, is the general construction contractor for the project.

Rosatom international relations deputy director general Nikolay Spassky said: "Today was a landmark event for both of our countries – and the industry as a whole. We are confident that this is the first step toward the formation of a new, forward-looking cooperation agenda in the region.”

The Rooppur nuclear power plant will consists of two power units with Russian-designed WWER reactors, with each having a capacity of 1,200MW.

The site is located on the bank of the Padma River in the Rooppur settlement in the district of Pabna, about 160km from the Dhaka, Bangladesh.

While the first unit is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023, the second unit will come online in 2024.Construction on the nuclear power plant started in December 2017.

To be built with an estimated investment of $12.6bn, the Rooppur plant said to be the country’s first nuclear facility to be constructed in three decades.

Upon commissioning, the project is expected to provide 10% of the country's total power and help achieve the government's projected target of 20GWMW power capacity by 2021.

The nuclear facility is expected to have operational life of not less than 100 years, according to Atomstroyexport.

Dhaka Tribune earlier reported that Russia is expected to cover $11.2bn of the project’s total cost.

Image: Indian, Bangladeshi and Russian officials signing the memorandum of understanding. Photo courtesy of Rosatom.