Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

India, Russia and Bangladesh sign MoU for 2.4GW Rooppur nuclear power project

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 March 2018

India, Russia and Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the construction of the 2.4GW Rooppur nuclear power project in Bangladesh.

The MoU will lead to setting up of a framework for the interaction of the Russian contractor, Indian and Bangladeshi experts to carry out works related to the nuclear power project.

For a non-critical category of the project, Indian companies can be involved in construction and installation works, the supply of materials and equipment, according to the MoU.

Rosatom is constructing the nuclear power plant in Bangladesh on a turnkey basis. JSC Atomstroyexport, part of Rosatom’s engineering division, is the general construction contractor for the project.

Rosatom international relations deputy director general Nikolay Spassky said: "Today was a landmark event for both of our countries – and the industry as a whole. We are confident that this is the first step toward the formation of a new, forward-looking cooperation agenda in the region.”

The Rooppur nuclear power plant will consists of two power units with Russian-designed WWER reactors, with each having a capacity of 1,200MW.

The site is located on the bank of the Padma River in the Rooppur settlement in the district of Pabna, about 160km from the Dhaka, Bangladesh.

While the first unit is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023, the second unit will come online in 2024.Construction on the nuclear power plant started in December 2017.

To be built with an estimated investment of $12.6bn, the Rooppur plant said to be the country’s first nuclear facility to be constructed in three decades.

Upon commissioning, the project is expected to provide 10% of the country's total power and help achieve the government's projected target of 20GWMW power capacity by 2021.

The nuclear facility is expected to have operational life of not less than 100 years, according to Atomstroyexport.

Dhaka Tribune earlier reported that Russia is expected to cover $11.2bn of the project’s total cost.   

Image: Indian, Bangladeshi and Russian officials signing the memorandum of understanding. Photo courtesy of Rosatom.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.