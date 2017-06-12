Lithuania's Ignalina nuclear power plant starts hot trials for radioactive waste management

Ignalina nuclear power plant (INPP) in Lithuania has started hot trails of the new Solid Radioactive Waste Management and Storage Facility (SWMSF, Project B2/3/4).

The trials mark another step forward in the decommissioning process, which is managed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). They will be conducted by using radioactive materials.

Constructed by Nukem Technologies with around €200m, the advanced facility will help INPP to recollect, characterise, sort, transport, pack and store the short- and long-lived radioactive solid waste accumulated during the operation of the Ignalina plant.

The trial is being designed to show that the SWMSF performance complies with the technical specification, following the granting of an operating license by the state regulator VATESI for the facility

The facility will also help Ignalina plant to retrieve, waste being generated during the decommissioning process. Ignalina plant was shut down in 2009.

Industrial operations are expected to begin in June 2018, after the trial period.

Founded in 2001, the facility is funded through the Ignalina International Decommissioning Support Fund (IIDSF).

Till now, EBRD has provided €830m funding for the implementation of crucial decommissioning projects and the development of Lithuania’s energy sector.

INPP director general Darius Janulevicius said: “As a result of the huge dedication and competence of all parties involved, we can mark today the achievement of an important milestone in the construction of this modern, radioactive waste management and storage facility.”

European Commission energy director general Massimo Garribba said: “As the main contributor to the IIDSF the European Commission has always encouraged the parties to find pragmatic solutions to move the project forward.”

Image: The hot trial has been started at EBRD-managed Ignalina nuclear power plant. Photo: courtesy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.