Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Lithuania's Ignalina nuclear power plant starts hot trials for radioactive waste management

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 June 2017

Ignalina nuclear power plant (INPP) in Lithuania has started hot trails of the new Solid Radioactive Waste Management and Storage Facility (SWMSF, Project B2/3/4).

The trials mark another step forward in the decommissioning process, which is managed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). They will be conducted by using radioactive materials.

Constructed by Nukem Technologies with around €200m, the advanced facility will help INPP to recollect, characterise, sort, transport, pack and store the short- and long-lived radioactive solid waste accumulated during the operation of the Ignalina plant.

The trial is being designed to show that the SWMSF performance complies with the technical specification, following the granting of an operating license by the state regulator VATESI for the facility

The facility will also help Ignalina plant to retrieve, waste being generated during the decommissioning process. Ignalina plant was shut down in 2009.

Industrial operations are expected to begin in June 2018, after the trial period.

Founded in 2001, the facility is funded through the Ignalina International Decommissioning Support Fund (IIDSF).

Till now, EBRD has provided €830m funding for the implementation of crucial decommissioning projects and the development of Lithuania’s energy sector.

INPP director general Darius Janulevicius said: “As a result of the huge dedication and competence of all parties involved, we can mark today the achievement of an important milestone in the construction of this modern, radioactive waste management and storage facility.”

European Commission energy director general Massimo Garribba said: “As the main contributor to the IIDSF the European Commission has always encouraged the parties to find pragmatic solutions to move the project forward.”

Image: The hot trial has been started at EBRD-managed Ignalina nuclear power plant. Photo: courtesy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.