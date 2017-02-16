Horizon partners with Exelon to advance Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in UK

Horizon Nuclear Power has partnered with Exelon Generation to help advance the planned 2,700MW Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in Anglesey, Wales, UK.

The proposed nuclear plant, which will feature two advanced boiling water reactors, is expected to be completed in the first half of the 2020s.

Horizon Nuclear Power to leverage Exelon’s experience to operate the next generation nuclear facility at Wylfa Newydd, helping it become a world class nuclear operator, Horizon said.

Horizon CEO Duncan Hawthorne said: "We aim to make Horizon a world-leading nuclear operator and to be the best, you have to learn from the best. With its proven expertise and decades of experience, Exelon will be a vital part of our success.

“Alongside our own expert people, they will form a team that will ready us to successfully run Wylfa Newydd even as we continue to progress towards its construction."

In May 2016, Horizon Nuclear Power had selected Menter Newydd, a specially created joint venture, to build the Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant.

Menter Newydd is a joint venture of Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe, Bechtel Management Company and JGC Corporation.

The joint venture will be responsible for providing front-end engineering and construction planning for nuclear project, which is designed to generate electricity required to power up to five million homes.

The project is expected to generate 8,000 to 10,000 jobs during construction phase and 850 permanent jobs upon commissioning.

Image: Illustration of the proposed Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant in Anglesey, Wales. Photo: courtesy of Horizon Nuclear Power.