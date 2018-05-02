Genusa to supply fuel reloads for Forsmark nuclear plant in Sweden

GNF ENUSA Nuclear Fuel (Genusa), a joint venture between ENUSA Industrias Avanzadas (ENUSA) and GNF, has been awarded a contract by Vattenfall to provide fuel reloads for the 3,271MWe Forsmark nuclear power plant located near Forsmark, Sweden.

Under the contract, GENUSA, which is majority owned by GNF, will supply a total of eight reloads of GNF2, a high-performance fuel assembly designed to deliver increased power output while reducing overall fuel cycle costs.

The fuel supply contract runs from 2020 through 2023. The eight reloads comprise four reloads each which will be carried out at units 1 and 2, respectively.

GENUSA board of directors’ president and GNF CEO Amir Vexler said: “We continue to enhance our fuel products to further improve reliability for customers and we are pleased that Vattenfall, one of Europe’s leading energy companies, has selected GNF2 for these upcoming reloads.”

The assemblies are intended to enhance GNF2 spacer as well as the Defender PLUS debris filter that helps in decreasing debris before it reaches the fuel assembly. GNF will design the components for the fuel assemblies.

ENUSA president and CEO Jose Luis Gonzalez said: "It is a satisfaction knowing that after more than 20 years of collaboration Vattenfall continues trusting in the GENUSA supply of products and services.”

ENUSA will fabricate the fuel for units 1 and 2, utilizing GNF-supplied components, at its Juzbado Nuclear Fuel Manufacturing Plant in Spain.

GNF is a joint venture of GE, Hitachi, and Toshiba and operates primarily through Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas. GENUSA is majority owned by GNF.

In 2016, GNF won a contract from Energy Northwest to provide fuel reloads for the Columbia Generating Station near Richland, Washington, US.

The fuel supply contract, which runs from 2019 through 2027, includes five reloads for the 1,190MW boiling water reactor.