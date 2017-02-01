Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

GE completes fifth generator modernisation at Paks Nuclear power plant in Hungary

Published 01 February 2017

GE’s Power Services has completed the modernisation of the fifth generator at the 2000MW Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary.

The power plant, located 100km from Budapest is the only nuclear station in Hungary and the refurbishment of the generator is expected to extend its life and help in increasing reliability of the plant.

The refurbishment is part of an agreement entered by GE for the plant, which is owned and operated by MVM Paks Nuclear Power Plant, a subsidiary of MVM Hungarian Electricity.

Under the agreement which was entered in 2013, GE will service eight generators at the nuclear plant, one per year through 2021.

 GE will offer its services at the station’s eight, 250-MW, Ganz-supplied generators in the station’s four nuclear reactor units (Paks units 1-4), plus one spare generator. The generators were commissioned between 1982 and 1987.

The nuclear power plant features Russian-supplied Water Water Energetic Reactor (VVER)-440 type pressurised water reactors (PWRs).

In 2012, the operating life of Paks Unit 1 was extended till 2032 and Unit 2’s operating life was extended till 2032. Units 3 and 4 are expected to receive similar operational extensions.

The services were performed by GE Hungary’s generator services facility in Budapest along with the help of local subcontractors. High speed balancing of the generator was performed at GE’s services facility in Wroclaw, Poland.

GE’s Power Services, Europe general manager Pascal Schweitzer said: “We are very excited to complete the fifth generator modernization and extend its life 20 years helping to support Hungary’s growing electricity needs.

“The project showcases our ability to service other OEM generators in existing nuclear power plants as well as our readiness to support modernizing Paks’ station generators.”

GE claims that the completion of the work is evidence of its capabilities in servicing cross-fleet power generation equipment across more than 90 brands.

Image: GE completes modernisation at Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

