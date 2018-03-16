Framatome upgrades Borssele nuclear power plant’s digital instrumentation and control system

Framatome has performed a comprehensive modernization of the instrumentation & control (I&C) technology of the Borssele Dutch nuclear power plant, operated by EPZ.

The project started in 2014 and included the installation of a new reactor control and limitation system to monitor the operation of the plant and interfere in case of any deviations to shut down the reactor safely.

Framatome’s I&C teams designed and engineered the new systems, manufactured the cabinets, performed a six months test period and finally installed and commissioned the systems at the plant during the 2017 outage.

The project was completed according to budget and schedule.

“The successful implementation of the digital systems based on the TELEPERM XS platform marks another milestone in the long-lasting cooperation between EPZ and Framatome, already starting with the construction of the plant. It is yet another proof of the quality of our I&C solutions”, said Frédéric Lelièvre, Framatome’s Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Sales, Regional Platforms and the Instrumentation and Control Business Unit.

“We see the implementation of TELEPERM XS and different functional improvements as a big step forward to operate safely until the end of lifetime of our power plant”, said Jack de Waal, Project Manager at EPZ.

The Borssele pressurized water reactor is the only operating nuclear power plant in the Netherlands. The plant was connected to the grid in 1973 and has a net electric output of 482 megawatt. In 2006, the Dutch authorities approved a prolonged operation until 2034.

Source: Company Press Release