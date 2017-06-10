Exelon's LaSalle unit 2 returns to service
Operators returned LaSalle Generating Station Unit 2 to full power on June 10, 2017 following repairs to a pump that circulates water through the reactor.
Operators removed the nuclear unit from service on June 6, 2017 to allow technical experts to make repairs. The unit came back online Friday June 9, 2017 at 5:50 a.m. with power ascension completed on June 10, 2017.
At full power, LaSalle Station’s two generating units produce more than 2,300 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than 2 million typical American homes. LaSalle Station is located about 75 miles southwest of Chicago near Marseilles, Ill.
Source: Company Press Release
