Exelon Generation to retire 636MW Oyster Creek nuclear plant in October 2018

Exelon Generation said that it will permanently shut down the 636MW Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in the US state of New Jersey in October, after nearly 49 years of operations.

Oyster Creek, which is considered to be the oldest operating commercial nuclear plant in the US, is located in Ocean County, 96.5km east of Philadelphia. Commissioned in December 1969, the nuclear plant meets the power consumption needs of 600,000 homes.

Exelon was originally required to shut down the nuclear plant by December 2019 under the terms of an agreement with the New Jersey government. However, the company advanced it by more than a year to meet the commitment, while managing costs and helping employees get jobs elsewhere in the group.

Exelon president and chief nuclear officer Bryan Hanson said: “I want to thank the thousands of men and women who helped operate Oyster Creek Generating Station safely for the past half-century, providing generations of New Jersey families and businesses with clean, reliable electricity.

“We will offer a position elsewhere in Exelon to every employee that wishes to stay with the company, and we thank our neighbors for the privilege of allowing us to serve New Jersey for almost 50 years.”

Ahead of the plant shutdown, Exelon Generation plans to work closely with concerned authorities to plan for long-term decommissioning of the Oyster Creek nuclear plant.

Some of the 500 employees working at the plant will be retained for decommissioning after its closure.

The decision to retire the nuclear plant in 2019 was taken by Exelon Generation in 2010 based on the cumulative effect of negative economic factors which the company said had declined its value.

Exelon Generation then said that the premature shut down of the plant would be implemented to avoid installing of cooling towers to comply with new environmental standards.

Image: The Oyster Creek nuclear plant pictured in 2009. Photo: courtesy of KyleAndMelissa22/Wikipedia.org.