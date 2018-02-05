Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Exelon Generation to retire 636MW Oyster Creek nuclear plant in October 2018

EBR Staff Writer Published 05 February 2018

Exelon Generation said that it will permanently shut down the 636MW Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in the US state of New Jersey in October, after nearly 49 years of operations.

Oyster Creek, which is considered to be the oldest operating commercial nuclear plant in the US, is located in Ocean County, 96.5km east of Philadelphia. Commissioned in December 1969, the nuclear plant meets the power consumption needs of 600,000 homes.

Exelon was originally required to shut down the nuclear plant by December 2019 under the terms of an agreement with the New Jersey government. However, the company advanced it by more than a year to meet the commitment, while managing costs and helping employees get jobs elsewhere in the group.

Exelon president and chief nuclear officer Bryan Hanson said: “I want to thank the thousands of men and women who helped operate Oyster Creek Generating Station safely for the past half-century, providing generations of New Jersey families and businesses with clean, reliable electricity.

“We will offer a position elsewhere in Exelon to every employee that wishes to stay with the company, and we thank our neighbors for the privilege of allowing us to serve New Jersey for almost 50 years.”

Ahead of the plant shutdown, Exelon Generation plans to work closely with concerned authorities to plan for long-term decommissioning of the Oyster Creek nuclear plant.

Some of the 500 employees working at the plant will be retained for decommissioning after its closure.

The decision to retire the nuclear plant in 2019 was taken by Exelon Generation in 2010 based on the cumulative effect of negative economic factors which the company said had declined its value.

Exelon Generation then said that the premature shut down of the plant would be implemented to avoid installing of cooling towers to comply with new environmental standards. 

Image: The Oyster Creek nuclear plant pictured in 2009. Photo: courtesy of KyleAndMelissa22/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.