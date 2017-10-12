Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

Allied Power secures maintenance contract for Exelon's nuclear plants in US

Published 12 October 2017

Allied Power has been awarded a five-year contract to provide maintenance and modification services for 14 Exelon nuclear plant sites in five states as well as fleet wide staff augmentation services.

"We are pleased to have been awarded this extensive services contract by the nation's leader in nuclear power generation and look forward to bringing meaningful value to Exelon and their customers for many years to come," said Ron McCall, CEO of Allied Power.

Under the contract, which provides a five-year initial term with the potential for a five-year extension, Allied's services are designed to support Exelon's objectives for safe, event-free outage and operational performance at Exelon's sites in Illinois, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Allied Power provides a broad suite of diversified services for power plants across the asset life cycle through seasoned experience in the utility market and utility generation. Allied's leadership combines well over 100 years of experience providing services for the utility sector with expertise in outage services and maintenance, capital construction, and a variety of other specialty services.



Source: Company Press Release

Nuclear News

