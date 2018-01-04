ENEC advances construction development of Barakah nuclear energy plant

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has completed a series of important milestones in the construction development of its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, including the energization of the switchyards for Units 3 and 4, energization of Unit 2 Main Power Transformer (MTR), Excitation Transformer and Unit Auxiliary Power Transformers (UAT).

The connection of Units 3 and 4 to the UAE electricity transmission grid is a prerequisite for future testing and allows for the completion of additional auxiliary buildings at both units. Meanwhile, the energization of Unit 2’s MTR, Excitation Transformer and UAT allows for the initiation of Hot Functional Testing (HFT). These achievements mark another set of milestones in the safe and steadily progressing construction of ENEC’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate.

“These milestones are a result of our extensive collaboration with our Prime Contractor and Joint Venture partner, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO),” said Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC CEO. “Working together and benefitting from the experience gained when conducting the same work on Unit 1, the teams continue to make significant progress while continuing to implement the highest international standards of safety, security and quality.”

“I am proud of the continued adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety displayed by our teams here in Barakah, the largest nuclear construction site in the world. Their commitment and dedication is a key factor in the continued construction of this strategic project that will power the growth of the UAE, and which is now more than 85 percent complete," concluded Al Hammadi.

Over the past year, ENEC and KEPCO have achieved a series of other construction milestones on the units of the Barakah Plant. The Reactor Containment Building Liner Dome section was installed and concrete pouring for the dome was completed on Unit 3, and the Reactor Containment Liner Plate Rings, Reactor Vessel, Steam Generators and Condenser were installed on Unit 4. Meanwhile, testing and commissioning activities are progressing on Units 1 and 2.

Since its inception in 2009, ENEC has focused on the safe delivery of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. Unit 4 is more than 60% complete, Unit 3 is more than 79%, Unit 2 is more than 90%, and Unit 1 is currently undergoing commissioning and testing, prior to regulatory review and receipt of the Operating License from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR). All four units will deliver clean, efficient and reliable electricity to the UAE grid, pending regulatory reviews and licensing. When the four reactors are completed, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions each year.

