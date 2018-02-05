Eggborough Power plans to close 2GW coal-fired power plant in Yorkshire

Eggborough Power is planning to close its 2GW Eggborough coal-fired power plant in North Yorkshire, England at the end of September 2018 after it failed to secure new supply contracts for backup power next winter.

Built in 1970, the project supplies about 5% of the electricity in the country. It was due to be closed last March but has extended the operational life by a year after securing a contract, Reuters reported.

A decision to close one of UK’s oldest coal-fired power plants comes as the firm failed to win a contract to supply back-up electricity generating capacity for 2018/2019.

Eggborough Power managing director Adam Booth was quoted by the publication as saying: “With the age of the plant and the current government’s policy that all UK coal-fired power generation must cease by 2025, Eggborough has been under threat of closure for the past few years.

“We will work through the consultation with employee representatives and provide support to employees throughout this process.”

Eggborough Power said it would not be economically viable to continue operations at the power plant after the completion the facility’s current capacity market contract which is due to end in September 2018.

As part of the latest capacity auction, UK has secured 10.66GW of backup electricity at 6 pounds/kilowatt/year for 2018/2019 period, according to National Grid.

The firm said that a planning application to develop a new 2,500MW gas-fired power station (CCGT) on the site of Eggborough coal-fired power station.

The new power station is expected to be capable of supplying the electricity needs of around 2 million homes.

A new underground gas pipeline is planned to be built to the north of the power station in order to connect it to the national gas transmission system, according to its website.

Image: The Eggborough Power Station in UK. Photo: courtesy of Mr T/Wikipedia.