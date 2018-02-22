Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Nuclear News

EDF, Westinghouse win nuclear dismantling engineering services contract in Spain

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 February 2018

EDF group, in partnership with Westinghouse Electric Spain (WES), has won a contract to provide engineering services for the dismantling of unit 1 at Vandellòsi nuclear power station in Spain.

The contract has been awarded by Empresa Nacional de Residuos Radiactivos (ENRESA), the Spanish agency responsible for radioactive waste management and nuclear plant decommissioning.

Under the four-year contract, EDF and Westinghouse will provide engineering services in order to keep Vandellòs’ gas-cooled reactor in a safe state. The reactor was permanently shut down in 1989.

The scope of the also includes the preparation of technical and licensing documentation.

EDF decommissioning and radioactive waste management operations head Sylvain Granger said: “EDF is pleased to work with Westinghouse on this dismantling site in order to bring ENRESA efficient industrial solutions developed for decommissioning its own natural uranium graphite gas reactors.”

Westinghouse vice-president Yves Brachet said: "This contract is an opportunity to work together with EDF, who is facing similar challenges in France. It also highlights our expertise and our ability to come up with innovative decommissioning solutions."

Located in Tarragona, Spain, the Vandellós unit I power plant is owned by Spanish-French company Energía Nuclear (Hifrensa).

The unit 1 was a French Uranium Naturel Graphite Gaz (UNGG) gas cooled reactor and operated between 1972 and 1989.

ENRESA started dismantling and decommissioning Vandellós I unit in 1994.

At the end of the dormancy period, around 2028, Enresa will conduct the plant’s final decommissioning phase, which will consist of the removal of the concrete pressure vessel and all the internal structures, the Spanish agency stated on its website.  

Image: The Vandellós I unit nuclear plant in Spain. Photo: courtesy of EDF.

