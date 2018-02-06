SOGIN awards nuclear waste treatment contract to EDF

Cyclife2, an EDF Group subsidiary, has signed an agreement with SOGIN, the Italian public company in charge of decommissioning and waste management, for the treatment of 1,800 tons of metal waste produced during the decommissioning of three nuclear power plants in Italy including Trino, Garigliano and Latina.

The work involves the sorting and encapsulation of waste on site, the transportation of this waste and its treatment by means of fusion technology at the Cyclife plant in Sweden. The treatment method recommended by Cyclife would significantly reduce the volume of waste which, as far as SOGIN is concerned, would reduce disposal costs for residual waste in Italy. This 5-year contract was awarded to Cyclife following an 8-month tender process.

Year 2018 will focus on design engineering, scheduling and validation of the waste encapsulation process. The initial phase of on-site work and transportation to Sweden will begin in 2019.

This contract demonstrates the EDF Group’s determination to provide international markets with novel and effective solutions in the area of nuclear decommissioning and radioactive waste management.

Sylvain Granger, EDF Director of the Decommissioning and Waste Management Project: "The nuclear dismantling and nuclear waste treatment market is bound to grow in the years to come. Thanks to its subsidiary Cyclife, EDF aspires to become a leader in this market, by offering high added-value services that capitalize on the group’s 10 years of experience in decommissioning and its waste management platform with specialized facilities in France, the United Kingdom and Sweden."

Source: Company Press Release