Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

EDF completes cold functional test phase of 1.6GW Flamanville EPR

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 January 2018

Electricite de France (EDF) has completed the cold functional test phase of a 1,650MW European Pressurized Reactor (EPR), which will be third unit of the Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant in France.

Also called as Flamanville 3, the EPR will be built at a cost of €10.5bn in the Manche department in the Flamanville commune.

The French energy company said that the test phase is part of the system performance testing, initiated in the first quarter of last year, to check and test operation of all the EPR systems.

According to EDF, the cold functional test phase had successfully tested leak performance on the primary system at a pressure exceeding 240 bar. The testing which began on 18 December 2017, ended on 6 January 2018.

The company said that over 500 welds went through inspection through the hydrostatic testing, which was overseen by the French Nuclear Safety Authority.

EDF plans to prepare for the hot functional testing which is expected to begin in July.

The testing phase was aimed to determine whether the plant is in good working order by assessing components with temperature and pressure levels that are expected to be seen during real operation stage.

EDF said that it had deployed over 1,000 engineers and technicians to carry out the system performance tests.

“EDF has confirmed the Flamanville 3 project roadmap announced in September 2015 with fuel loading and start-up of the reactor at the end of the last quarter of 2018,” the company said in a statement.

Developed by state-controlled Areva, the Flamanville EPR will be capable of generating 13TWh of power.

It will be part of the Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, which broke ground in 1979, has two units in operation, each of 1,382MW.

Image: Illustration of the EPR reactor vessel. Photo: courtesy of ASN.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.