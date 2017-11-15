Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Nuclear
Nuclear Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Nuclear
Nuclear News

Dominion seeks operating license renewal for 1.8GW North Anna nuclear facility in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 November 2017

US-based electricity utility Dominion subsidiary Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking operating license renewal for the 1,892MW North Anna nuclear power plant in Louisa County, Virginia, US.

The firm has notified the US federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to file a 20-year license renewal application for its two-unit North Anna power station in 2020.

In 2015, Dominion also notified the NRC its intention to relicense the 1,676MW two-unit Surry nuclear power plant and to submit 20-year license renewal application in the spring of 2019.

Dominion nuclear generation division chief nuclear officer Daniel Stoddard said: "Renewing North Anna Power Station's licenses for a second 20-year period is the right thing to do for our customers, the regional economy and the environment.

"The planned relicensing of North Anna and Surry ensures that the benefits of these clean energy sources will continue to provide affordable, reliable, carbon-free electricity to our customers through the middle of the century.

"The operation of North Anna and Surry also positions Virginia for economic growth. It directly supports more than 2,000 high-paying jobs in Virginia and produces additional economic and tax benefits.”

The unit 1 of North Anna Power Station was commissioned in 1978, while the unit 2 entered service in 1980.

The company plans to invest up to $4bn on upgrades to the relicensing process of North Anna and Surry power plants, which were originally licensed to operate for 40 years.

The current licenses of units 1, 2 of North Anna and Surry nuclear plants are scheduled to expire in 2038 and 2040, and 2032 and 2033 respectively.

Upon renewal, the operating licenses for the two units at North Anna and Surry will extend to 2058 and 2060, and 2052 and 2053 respectively.

Dominion Energy also operates two nuclear units at its Millstone Power Station, located in Waterford, Conn. In 2005, it renewed the station's operating license for one 20-year term, extending the current license for unit 2 and unit 3 to 2035, and 2045 respectively.

Image: The North Anna nuclear generating station in Virginia, US. Photo: courtesy of dougward from Devon, United States/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Nuclear News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Nuclear Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.