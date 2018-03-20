CNL seeks bidders to build $370m advanced nuclear research laboratory in Canada

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), the Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is seeking bidders for the design, engineering and construction of a nuclear research laboratory.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued by CNL for the $370m Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre, which is expected to serve as the backbone of CNL’s research and development infrastructure.

The ANMRC is part of a 10-year transformation of the Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories site, a Canadian nuclear research facility in Deep River, Renfrew County, Ontario, near Chalk River.

Funded through a $1.2bn investment from Atomic Energy of Canada on behalf of the Government of Canada, the 10-year program involves the revitalization of essential site infrastructure, decommissioning of aging buildings and a significant investment in new, world-class science facilities.

Canada Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr said: “The Government’s investment to renew infrastructure at the Chalk River nuclear laboratories will help deliver world-class nuclear science and technology.

“CNL’s revitalization plans will help shape our future nuclear successes and the industry’s role in our transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Planned to be commissioned in 2019, the new laboratory will consolidate key capabilities from a number of facilities, which are scheduled to be decommissioned.

CNL president and CEO Mark Lesinski said: “The revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories campus is designed to position CNL as a global leader in nuclear science and technology, transforming the site into a world-class and sustainable national nuclear laboratory.

“The ANMRC is at the centre of this transformation, and our vision for the future of the site and the nuclear industry in Canada. Once complete, the facility will serve as a state-of-the-art laboratory complex that will allow us to grow our research programs, penetrate new international markets, and add capabilities to better meet the needs of our federal, academic and commercial customers.”

The ANMRC will comprise new shielded facilities to allow post-irradiation examination of small modular reactor (SMR) and next-generation nuclear fuel, as well as glovebox facilities to support the development of advanced fuel fabrication concepts.

CNL said that the ANMRC’s services will be critical to the life extension and long-term reliability of existing reactors.